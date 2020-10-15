Advertisement

Braxton County Schools confirm one positive covid-19 case, 2 probable cases

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Braxton County Schools confirm one positive covid-19 case and 2 probable cases at Braxton County High School.

According to the school board’s Facebook post, the case includes three students.

The post also says that “For the health and safety of all students and faculty, the school will begin distance learning on Thursday, Oct. 15.”

Officials say the school is working with the local health department to conduct contact tracing.

The one positive case is believed to be from “community activity” and not from infection transmission within the school.

The post says officials will evaluate and notify parents of next steps by Oct. 18.

