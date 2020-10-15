Advertisement

Braxton County’s game vs. Grafton cancelled for Week 7

Due to positive COVID-19 case at high school
Braxton
Braxton(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Braxton County football’s game against Grafton has been called off for Week 7 after a positive COVID-19 case and two probable cases among three student at Braxton County High School.

The school will move to remote learning starting on Thursday and all extracurricular activities and sporting events have been cancelled through Sunday.

The Eagles (4-2) are ranked 13th in Double A and are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2017.

