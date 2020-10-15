Braxton County’s game vs. Grafton cancelled for Week 7

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Braxton County football’s game against Grafton has been called off for Week 7 after a positive COVID-19 case and two probable cases among three student at Braxton County High School.

The school will move to remote learning starting on Thursday and all extracurricular activities and sporting events have been cancelled through Sunday.

WHAT: BRAXTON COUNTY SCHOOLS COVID-19 CASE CONFIRMATION WHEN: Wednesday, October 14, 2020 CONTACT: Kathy Hypes,... Posted by Braxton County Schools on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The Eagles (4-2) are ranked 13th in Double A and are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2017.

