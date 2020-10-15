Advertisement

Broadband hotspots established at Tractor Supply parking lots across WV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tractor Supply Company is establishing broadband hotspots at store parking lots across West Virginia.

Tractor Supply has activated hotspots at 23 of its 28 stores in the state including locations in Clarksburg, Elkins, Weston and Buckhannon.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made this announcement today. He says it’s an immediate service to help those struggling with internet access amid the pandemic and beyond.

“How do we make sure that people will distance learning needs, people that have business needs, or if you just want to go check your email? This is going to provide immediate access to people who have been struggling to obtain access to the internet,” said AG Morrisey.

Tractor Supply Company will provide the service during business hours.

