Carson looks to add to strong Shriver legacy with Cee Bees

Premier Bank Player of the Week
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle sophomore quarterback Carson Shriver provided a spark to the Cee Bees offense on Saturday night, scoring 3 touchdowns in the first quarter alone. He added two more to that total later in the game, as the Cee Bees rolled to their first victory in their first game of the season, 48-13 at Valley Wetzel.

Shriver tallied 216 yards rushing on 20 carries with 4 rushing touchdowns and 1 passing score.

“I’ll block for Carson everyday because I know if we do our job he’s going to do his,” senior lineman Gavin Reynolds said. “The first thing he said when he got into the locker room was ‘put the lineman in the news not me.' He cares more for the team than his stats and he’s willing to go out there and fight every battle he has to in order to benefit this team.”

A strong work ethic and team first mentality is in the Shriver blood. Carson’s older brother Colby was an all-state selection for the Cee Bees at fullback and linebacker from 2012-15, and helped them reach the Class A semifinals in 2014.

“That’s what I’m trying to live up to right now, live up to his legacy,” Shrive said. “The 2014 team was the best team to come out of here in my opinion and that’s what we want this year... to be better than the 2014 team.”

Not only is Carson trying to make his big brother proud, but set a good example for his younger siblings. Maddox Shriver is a freshman fullback for the Cee Bees. His twin sister, Presley, is one of the team managers.

Shriver and the Cee Bees return to action this Friday as they host Cameron in their first game in Blacksville this season.

