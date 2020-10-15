Clarksburg Police looking for suspect in breaking and entering incident

NORTH VIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department announced on Facebook that they are currently investigating a Breaking and Entering incident that occurred on Oct. 11. in the North View area.

Officials say that the male subject captured in the surveillance video is a light skinned white male with light colored hair, mustache and goatee. Police say the man appears to be in his 20s or 30s.

Police say that the male subject was last seen walking on Gould Avenue toward North 16th Street.

Police say that if you know who this individual is or have any information, please call the Clarksburg Police Department Tip Line at (304)624-1625 or email Sergeant Swiger @ WSwiger@CityofClarksburgWV.com. Please be on the lookout for any suspicious activity in your neighborhoods and report such by calling 911.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.