Daughter of first nurse who died of COVID-19 in the state wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - She was a registered nurse for over 20 years, sharing her passion through her patients, students, coworkers and many others in the community, but Jeanette Williams-Parker was forced to stop her frontline work when she tested positive for COVID-19.

A moment her daughter, Haley Parker thought would come to pass.

“We thought you’ll get it, you’ll be okay, but then there’s a lot you don’t take into account,” said Haley.

Which is why it was hard to believe that the 48-year-old was the first nurse in West Virginia to die of COVID-19.

Stonerise Healthcare CEO Larry Pack released the following statement:

"The virus is present in the community, so as the number of positive cases grow in the area, the more difficult it is to keep it out. We are very proud of our infection control policies and processes and especially of our team members who are working as vigilantly as possible to provide a safe and loving environment for all patients. Immediately upon learning of the first positive case last week, our first priority was to provide patients and employees the proper care, including isolating from others, contacting all families and working to determine the extent of the outbreak by facilitating center-wide testing.

"We are taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus and coordinating closely with local and state health officials, including the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources, the West Virginia National Guard and the Harrison County Health Department. We are supporting aggressive safety measures to contain the spread of the virus, including the continuation of state-mandated restriction of in-person visitation, use of advanced personal protective equipment, temporary suspension of therapy services and continuing to follow all infection control policies and CDC guidelines.

“Our ultimate goal is the safety and health of our patients and employees, and we are working vigilantly to continue to provide quality care while keeping everyone safe. We remain proud of the quality care provided at Meadowview Manor, and outside organizations have taken note. The American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living recently recognized Meadowview Manor with a national award for outstanding long-term and post-acute care.”

The WVU Medicine President and CEO released a statement about Parker, saying that although he didn’t know her personally, she was described with many kind words, words that her daughter Haley said only describes part of who she was.

“She gave a lot, and sometimes there wasn’t enough left for her but she was okay with it,” Haley said.

Seeing that her mother was a giving person and loved her career, that passion carried over to Haley at a young age. Now as a freshman in college at WVU, she’s pursuing nursing and hopes to go to med school in the future.

“I told her, ‘I think I want to go to med school’ and she would say, ‘if you go to med school, I’ll be your nurse’ and we would talk about that,” continued Haley.

A future partnership that Haley said came to surface through their close relationship.

“The older I got she became a good friend to me. She lived a lot of things through me," said Haley.

Haley said some advice that her mom gave her that she’ll never forget is to just keep going through life and through her career.

