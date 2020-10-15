Dena Rosanna Jewell, 57 of Webster Springs, formerly of Florida, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at WVU Hospital – Ruby Memorial. She was born in Honolulu, HI on May 8, 1963 to the late Dale Raymond and Deanna Kay Young Bigley. Dena previously worked in day care and loved watching her grandkids grow. Her grandkids were her life. She loved her children and her husband and enjoyed sitting outside watching the trees change colors. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her nephew; father and mother-in-law; and one brother-in-law. She is survived by her husband William Howard Jewell; children Charles Gibbs, Kirstina (Martin) Morales, Heather Jewell, and Jaron Jewell; grandchildren Nicholas Morales, Nathaniel Morales, Alexander Morales, Sofia Morales, Jordan Jewell, and Meriaha Jewell; sisters Debbie (Dean) Gilles and Dalene (Tony) Manacapilli; and several other extended family and friends who will mourn her passing. In keeping with Dena’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jewell family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.