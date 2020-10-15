Doddridge County now red on DHHR County Alert Map

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County was the last county to record a positive case of COVID-19, but now, with 53 total positive cases and a positivity rate above 8%, it now sits in the red category on the DHHR’s alert map, and officials say there is a simple reason why this is the case.

In Gov. Justice’s Coronavirus briefing Wednesday, State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said that she met with the Doddridge County Health Department’s board of directors. She said she was told, “A lot of people were not privy to wearing masks, so they were working on that mitigation effort with a lot of the community there.”

There were people in West Union Wednesday who weren’t wearing masks, but not that many people were out and about to begin with. The town does have a small population though. Doddridge County has ramped up testing in the county recently as the governor continues to stress the importance of testing. In Wednesday’s briefing, he said it’s an important step in stopping the spread of covid-19 across the state.

“Test, and test, and test EVERYBODY. Just go get one test, it is so important to us.” Justice said.

The Doddridge County Health Department held COVID-19 testing Wednesday morning at Doddridge County High School. Free testing will be available at Doddridge County High School again Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.