DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.
Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference Thursday in San Francisco that 79-year-old Brockman hid the money over 20 years in a complicated scheme involving false returns and secret bank accounts.

Prosecutors also charged him with investor fraud.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday and Brockman is scheduled to make an appearance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

