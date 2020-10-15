Fairmont Senior, Preston capture Big 10 XC titles

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior boys cross country & the Preston girls cross country team both captured the Big 10 cross country team titles on Wednesday evening in Taylor County.

The Polar Bears placed first with a score of 28 points, right in front of East Fairmont who tallied 38. The Bears had four runner place in the top 10 including Big 10 XC champion Tyler Hayes. The senior completed the race in 16:33.37. His teammate Logan Zuchelli was the runner up at 16:40:19. East Fairmont freshman Drew Moore placed third with a time of 17:06.74.

The Knights also had four top 10 finishers on the afternoon for a total of 40 points. Fairmont Senior was in second place with 48. Preston was led by a third place finish from junior Allie Martin. Fairmont Senior sophomore Lydia Falkenstein captured the Big 10 individual champion, crossing the line at 19:23.83. East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher came in seocnd place at 19:35.59.

Seven of the conferences 13 teams were unable to participate in Wednesday’s race because of their counties gold or orange status of the DHHR color-coded map.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.