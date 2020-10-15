Four games required to make football playoffs, WVSSAC releases fall postseason modifications

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC released modifications for the fall athletic postseasons today.

The minimum has been set at four games in order for a team to qualify for the WVSSAC football playoffs. No bonus points can be earned from out of state opponents once that team begins their playoffs. Like in year’s past, 16 teams will qualify for the postseason in each class. Teams that have not played 10 games by the end of the regular season may schedule more contests up until November 28.

Schools in green, yellow and gold on the WV DHHR map are eligible to participate in postseason play. For football, soccer and volleyball, orange county students are not eligible to play, but for cross country and sideline cheer, students may participate in the playoffs if they test negative for COVID-19 within seven days of their contest.

Cross country regionals are next week with the state meet on October 31 at Cabell Midland.

Schools in red counties either on the Saturday DHHR map or those who flash red during the week may not participate in the playoffs.

Spectator attendance for the postseason will be limited to 20-percent capacity of a facility.

