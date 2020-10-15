Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing in Clarksburg

Generic COVID-19 testing photo courtesy: U.S. Army / Miguel Pena
Generic COVID-19 testing photo courtesy: U.S. Army / Miguel Pena
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Free COVID-19 testing at Jackson Square on Friday, Oct. 16., from 9 am - noon.

Jackson Square is located off W. Pike Street, between 3rd and 4th Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

This testing is available to all individuals in Randolph County, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required.

Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

