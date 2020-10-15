Health officials report 264 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 264 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

It brings the total count to 19,082.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 393.

The patients were a 94-year old female from Kanawha County and a 65-year old male from Cabell County.

“We mourn the heartbreaking loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 4,623 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 180 patients are currently hospitalized. 60 patients are in ICU, and 31 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (155), Berkeley (1,315), Boone (280), Braxton (30), Brooke (142), Cabell (1,092), Calhoun (32), Clay (50), Doddridge (59), Fayette (697), Gilmer (60), Grant (177), Greenbrier (146), Hampshire (118), Hancock (188), Hardy (100), Harrison (588), Jackson (336), Jefferson (495), Kanawha (3,196), Lewis (62), Lincoln (203), Logan (701), Marion (337), Marshall (231), Mason (155), McDowell (100), Mercer (494), Mineral (196), Mingo (478), Monongalia (2,190), Monroe (175), Morgan (89), Nicholas (160), Ohio (433), Pendleton (63), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (62), Preston (172), Putnam (739), Raleigh (629), Randolph (360), Ritchie (23), Roane (82), Summers (67), Taylor (157), Tucker (50), Tyler (24), Upshur (203), Wayne (465), Webster (15), Wetzel (71), Wirt (23), Wood (444), Wyoming (152).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marion, Mingo, Morgan, Randolph, Taylor, and Upshur counties.

Barbour County, October 15, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, October 15, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 15, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 15, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 15, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Kanawha County, October 15, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old Smith’s Parking Lot, 106 Beech Street, Clendenin, WV (flu shots offered)

Lincoln County, October 15, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 15, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County, October 15, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Tug Valley H.S., 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV

Morgan County, October 15, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV *Appointment required – 304-258-1513

Randolph County, October 15, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 15, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Upshur County, October 15, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

