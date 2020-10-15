Advertisement

Health officials report 264 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

COVID 10/15
COVID 10/15(DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 264 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

It brings the total count to 19,082.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 393.

The patients were a 94-year old female from Kanawha County and a 65-year old male from Cabell County.

“We mourn the heartbreaking loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 4,623 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 180 patients are currently hospitalized. 60 patients are in ICU, and 31 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (155), Berkeley (1,315), Boone (280), Braxton (30), Brooke (142), Cabell (1,092), Calhoun (32), Clay (50), Doddridge (59), Fayette (697), Gilmer (60), Grant (177), Greenbrier (146), Hampshire (118), Hancock (188), Hardy (100), Harrison (588), Jackson (336), Jefferson (495), Kanawha (3,196), Lewis (62), Lincoln (203), Logan (701), Marion (337), Marshall (231), Mason (155), McDowell (100), Mercer (494), Mineral (196), Mingo (478), Monongalia (2,190), Monroe (175), Morgan (89), Nicholas (160), Ohio (433), Pendleton (63), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (62), Preston (172), Putnam (739), Raleigh (629), Randolph (360), Ritchie (23), Roane (82), Summers (67), Taylor (157), Tucker (50), Tyler (24), Upshur (203), Wayne (465), Webster (15), Wetzel (71), Wirt (23), Wood (444), Wyoming (152).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marion, Mingo, Morgan, Randolph, Taylor, and Upshur counties.

  • Barbour County, October 15, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV
  • Berkeley County, October 15, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV
  • Boone County, October 15, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
  • Cabell County, October 15, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)
  • Doddridge County, October 15, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV
  • Kanawha County, October 15, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old Smith’s Parking Lot, 106 Beech Street, Clendenin, WV (flu shots offered)
  • Lincoln County, October 15, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV
  • Marion County, October 15, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV
  • Mingo County, October 15, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Tug Valley H.S., 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV
  • Morgan County, October 15, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV *Appointment required – 304-258-1513
  • Randolph County, October 15, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV
  • Taylor County, October 15, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)
  • Upshur County, October 15, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia Supreme Court hears governor’s residency case

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An attorney for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice argued Wednesday in a residency requirement case that the state’s highest court shouldn’t be involved in deciding where the governor spends his nights.

News

Doddridge County now red on DHHR County Alert Map

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Doddridge County was the last county to record a positive case of COVID-19.

News

Braxton County Schools confirm one positive covid-19 case, 2 probable cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
All high school athletics and extracurricular activities are suspended.

Sports

Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Virtual learning adds increased stress on working parents

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
A mother, a business owner and now Leigh Ann Holt feels like she’s adding teacher to the list.

News

Virtual Learning Struggle

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Lewis County elementary students to start in-person, staggered learning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Lewis County has been on a blended learning model since last month but starting Monday, elementary students be able to go back four days a week on a staggered schedule.

News

Lewis County In-Person Learning

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Pet Helpers: Luci

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
She is a Mini Dachshund weighing only 9 pounds.

News

Pet Helpers: Luci

Updated: 16 hours ago