Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 15, 2020

Expecting A Warm Afternoon Today, but What About Rain For Tonight?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Better enjoy this morning and afternoon while you can, because during the late-evening and overnight hours, we’ll see some rain. This comes as a cold front will sweep in during the evening and overnight hours, bringing rain showers and clouds that will stick around until at least late-Friday morning. It will also be breezy this afternoon, with sustained winds exceeding 15 mph in some places. Make sure to keep an umbrella with you tonight, and make sure to take it slow on those roads. The cold front will also come with cooler-than-average temperatures, with lows in the mid-30s expected for Friday night. This could mean mountain frost, so keep an eye on your plants. Saturday will be sunny but cool, so if you’re heading out for the weekend, keep something heavy near you. Next week, we’ll see highs in the low-60s at the least, but with mostly cloudy skies, it won’t look the best.

Today: It’s going to be a mostly nice afternoon, but as the cold front gets closer to our region, we’ll start seeing clouds coming in, and perhaps even a shower or two. High: 74.

Tonight: Most of the rain showers will come in during the late-evening and overnight hours, so make sure to go slow on slick roads. Temperatures will also plunge during this time. Low: 46.

Friday: We’ll have a soggy start to the day, but the rain should leave by the mid-afternoon hours. In return, however, expect highs in the mid-50s, cooler than average for this time of year. Lows will be in the mid-30s, so we’ll be keeping an eye for mountain frost. High: 53.

Saturday: After a cold, brisk morning, we’ll warm up a bit, but we’ll still be in the upper-50s. Skies will be sunny and mostly clear, so if you’re heading out for the weekend, you’ll only need a coat. High: 58.

