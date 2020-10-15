Linda Sue Frank

Linda Frank passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on August 14, 2020 at her home in Greenwood, Indiana. She died of natural causes from a myocardial infarction. Linda was born in Fairmont, WV on August 9, 1948. She lived throughout her childhood and adult life in Fairmont, Arden Community in Philippi, Huntington, WV, Monticello, Logansport, Indianapolis and Greenwood IN, Ft. Myers and Coconut Grove, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Floyd “FW Kirk” Kirkpatrick and Ethel Hyman Kirkpatrick Foutz Mitchell; stepfathers Elmer Foutz of Logansport and Paul J. Mitchell of the Arden Community, Philippi; stepsister Sharon Gore, Richmond, VA and several aunts, uncles and cousins.She is survived by her son and daughter, L. Trent Hunt, Twelve Mile, IN and Deana Brooke Roberson and her children, Nickolas and Connor, Delphi, IN; sisters Twila Kirkpatrick and Beth Fitzgerald, Clarksburg, WV, stepmother Laverne Kirkpatrick, Largo, FL, stepbrothers and stepsister; David Mitchell, Philippi, WV, Karon Rorrer, Richmond, VA, Larry Foutz, Logansport, Keith Foutz, Seminole FL; and the last remaining members of the first generation of the Allie and Lucy Hyman family, uncle Burton Hyman, Clarksburg and aunt Loretta Jean Hyman (wife of the late Joseph Hyman), Stonewood, WV. In her professional career, Linda was a leading sales representative for Xerox Corporation in Indianapolis, a well-loved real estate development manager for US Homes in Ft. Myers and a successful stockbroker for Prudential Bache in Ft. Myers and Miami, FL. In later life she owned an upscale consignment shop in Coconut Grove, FL. During her professional career she also was a celebrated fashion model for numerous corporations throughout Indiana and Florida.Linda was cremated and she will be interred in the family plot at the Summit Park Union Mission Church on Monday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Linda Muhly, pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, officiating. Because of Linda’s love for animals, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Rd, Shinnston, WV 26431 and Pet Helpers, 726 E. Park Ave. PMD 311, Fairmont, WV 26554. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com or to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV 26301. Along with Amos Carvelli who has served the Hyman family well throughout the years, the family wishes to thank Jessen Funeral Home, Whiteland, Indiana for their care of our loved one as she made her final return to West Virginia in route to her heavenly home.

