Police: Morgantown man arrested for possession of stolen property

Arrest MGN
Arrest MGN(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert Michael Rye, 31, of Morgantown was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle from New Jersey, according to police.

On Oct. 14., Morgantown Police say that they were notified that a suspect wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle from New Jersey was in the Morgantown area and that the suspect had a history of violence and may be in possession of a firearm.

On Oct. 15 officers say that they located the stolen vehicle at a home on West Virginia Avenue. Officers say after investigation, they were able to confirm that the suspect was at the home.

Officers entered the residence with the permission of the homeowner and found the suspect, Rye hiding under the basement stairs inside the home, according to officials. Police took Rye into custody and officers say that they did not locate a firearm on his person.

Rye was charged with possession of stolen property and has an outstanding warrant in Preston County for felony destruction of property.

