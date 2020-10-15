Terry Lee Watkins, 76, of Bruceton Mills passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on March 15, 1944, a son of the late Glen Edward and Esther June McCarty Watkins. He is survived by one son, Cole Barnes and his wife Emilie of Stonewood; one sister, Kathy Watkins and her husband Daniel Demchak of Westover; his uncle, Wayne McCarty and his wife Shirley of Kingwood; two aunts, Opal Morgan of Lumberport and Delores Bucsonyi and her husband Steve of Baytown, TX; and many cousins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister Judy at birth, along with his maternal and paternal grandparents. Terry spent his childhood in Lumberport where he was an active member of the Boy Scouts and the Lumberport High School Band. He attained the designation of Eagle Scout and attended the National Scout Jamboree in New Mexico. Terry graduated from Lumberport High School in 1963 and then attended the Pittsburgh Art Institute. He worked as a commercial artist and pursued a degree in Art History at Fairmont State College. He taught in the Pittsburgh Secondary School system for a short time and then returned to WV where he established a successful design company in Clarksburg. Terry enjoyed traveling to Mexico and South America, especially visiting ruins of ancient civilizations as he was interested in Archeology. In recent years, Terry worked for the oil and gas industry and resided in Fairmont and most recently Bruceton Mills. His favorite pastime was reading, and he was always content with a good book. In keeping with his wishes, Terry will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to an Animal Shelter of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

