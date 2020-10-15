Thursday Evening Forecast | October 15th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gusty winds for the afternoon blew in right on schedule with a mix of sun and clouds to start the day. Cloud cover slowly taking over as our cold front approaches from the West. Rain expected tonight scattered lightly throughout the night into Friday morning. Friday we begin damp and dreary but make some improvements drying out throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be much cooler leading into the weekend.

Friday: Damp, cool start with leftover rain showers scattered across the area. Clouds slowly mixing out during the afternoon hours so we should be drier for Friday night lights. Temperatures will be cold overnight with frost likely under clear skies. Low: 32

Saturday: Morning temperatures on either side of freezing leaving some frost around the area. If we had enough moisture leftover from Friday we would be on the lookout for morning flurries but since much of the rain should be moved out it will likely just be a good freeze to kick off the weekend. Bright sunshine on the way from the afternoon will help us forget about any fall chill. High: 58

Sunday: Milder air begins to leak back into the area bringing our temperatures back up to seasonable marks. A few more clouds than Saturday but still looking dry. High: 66