Today is the last day to complete the U.S. Census

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - Today, Oct. 15., is the last day to complete the U.S. Census, announced WV Secretary of State Mac Warner.

“The Census is important to West Virginia, our 55 counties and the 231 municipalities throughout the state. Federal funding, state appropriations and representative redistricting all depend on data from the U.S. Census,” said Warner in a press release.

You can access the 2020 Census form at this link:

https://2020census.gov/en.html

