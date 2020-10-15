WVSSAC releases guidance for winter sports

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC releases guidelines today ahead of the start of the 2020-21 winter athletic calendar.

For basketball, there will be no jump ball this season, and instead the ball will be given to the visiting team to start the contest. Pregame and postgame handshakes will be eliminated and only head coaches from each team will meet with referees before the game. Travel is limited to in state or bordering states only.

Here is the full list of basketball modifications:

In swimming, swimmers are recommended to arrive at meets in their swimsuits to avoid the use of locker rooms and there are no more than 3 swimmers permitted per lane for warm ups. Only dual meets will take place this season are teams are to remain on opposite sides of the pool during the meet. The WVSSAC has eliminated the minimum number of meets required to qualify for regionals.

Here is the full list of swimming modifications:

For wrestling, all weigh-ins will take place at each individual school before wrestlers leave for a meet and mats must be disinfected before each meet and cleaned frequently. A shower or wipe down is required after each match, wrestlers are recommended to change uniforms as frequently as possible and handshakes of any kind are eliminated. Competition is limited to duals, tris and quads or maximum of 56 participants per meet. Travel is limited to in state or bordering states only.

