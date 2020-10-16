COVID-19 outbreak at Meadowview Manor Nursing Home in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another coronavirus outbreak at a local nursing home is expanding.

The DHHR reports that there are 14 positive cases among residents and six positive cases among staff members at Meadowview Manor in Bridgeport.

It’s the largest active outbreak in nursing homes in North Central West Virginia.

Stonerise Healthcare CEO Larry Pack has released the following statement:

"The virus is present in the community, so as the number of positive cases grow in the area, the more difficult it is to keep it out. We are very proud of our infection control policies and processes and especially of our team members who are working as vigilantly as possible to provide a safe and loving environment for all patients. Immediately upon learning of the first positive case last week, our first priority was to provide patients and employees the proper care, including isolating from others, contacting all families and working to determine the extent of the outbreak by facilitating center-wide testing.

"We are taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus and coordinating closely with local and state health officials, including the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources, the West Virginia National Guard and the Harrison County Health Department. We are supporting aggressive safety measures to contain the spread of the virus, including the continuation of state-mandated restriction of in-person visitation, use of advanced personal protective equipment, temporary suspension of therapy services and continuing to follow all infection control policies and CDC guidelines.

“Our ultimate goal is the safety and health of our patients and employees, and we are working vigilantly to continue to provide quality care while keeping everyone safe. We remain proud of the quality care provided at Meadowview Manor, and outside organizations have taken note. The American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living recently recognized Meadowview Manor with a national award for outstanding long-term and post-acute care.”

There have been no deaths reported.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.