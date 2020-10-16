Advertisement

Fairmont police search for missing teen

Allison Nahomi Grubb went missing from her foster home on Peacock Lane in Fairmont.
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department are searching for a missing teen.

PTL S. Murphy with the Fairmont Police Department says 16-year-old Allison Nahomi Grubb went missing from her foster home on Peacock Lane in Fairmont.

She also goes by Aly, Nahomi, and A.J.

Grubb of Hispanic/Latin American decent and is approximately 5′ 4′' 150 lbs.

She was last seen having dark hair with blonde tips.

Officials say Grubb has been in foster care for a while and does not have many friends in Fairmont. Those who were identified do not know where Grubb is.

Grubb may have more friends where her biological parents live in Charleston, West Virginia.

She is currently entered into NCIC as a missing Juvenile.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-4200.

