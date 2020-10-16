Advertisement

Four more games remain with tournament implications for WVU Women’s Soccer

Mountaineers are 4-1 and in first place in the Big 12
WSOC
WSOC(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An unconventional fall season has hit its home stretch for West Virginia women’s soccer as the ninth ranked Mountaineers have just four games remaining in their conference slate. Next up is Baylor on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

However, the end of the 2020 season in November is really just the beginning of the journey for this Mountaineer team.

The NCAA’s DI Board of Directors approved a plan in September to hold its fall championships in the spring of 2021. For women’s soccer, the first competition will be on February 3 with selection Sunday on April 18 followed by the tournament championship from May 13-17. The field will be reduced from 64 to 48 teams this year with only 17 at large bids.

Mountaineer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has been told that the games they have played in fall will count toward tournament contention.

“It’s a very complicated feeling I have,” Izzo-Brown said. “I probably feel like I’m more in the middle of everything than at the end. The fact is I’m at the end but the reality is I feel like I’m somewhere in the middle so I just have to keep incorporating that these next are so important for the end.”

The Big 12 has yet to decide if it will hold its conference tournament in the fall or the spring.

