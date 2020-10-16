Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County this weekend

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Free COVID-19 testing on Oct. 17. and 18. from 10 am to 2 pm in Randolph County.

The testing is located at 22 Buffalo St., Elkins, WV.

This testing is available to all individuals in Randolph County, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required.

Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

