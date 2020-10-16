Friday Evening Forecast | October 16th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning’s rain moved out right on schedule with cold & dreary weather left behind. Sunny rays have been interrupting that dense cloud cover to take the chill out of our bones. Tonight, the bitter cold air will take over with a freeze warning in effect for a large portion of our state. Only a handful of counties far North and East are excluded from the freeze watch and have a frost advisory instead. This weekend besides the frigid morning start, Saturday should be beautiful with bright sunshine and a brisk autumn feel. Sunday, a smidge milder with temperatures closer to seasonable.

Saturday: Morning temperatures around or below freezing for much of the area tomorrow morning which has us under a freeze warning for a large portion of the State. A few counties including Marion and portions of Monongalia are just under a frost advisory. Either way, you get the idea it will be bitter cold tonight and any sensitive vegetation should be protected if those steps have not already be taken for the season. The afternoon will feature bright sunshine helping us with the illusion that the daytime temperatures aren’t so chilling. High: 58

Sunday: Temperatures warm up a bit into the afternoon with increased cloud cover. Looking rain-free but not as sunny as Saturday. High: 66

Monday: An approaching system from our Northwest will bring us a few light scattered showers mainly for areas along or North of US-50. High: 64

Tuesday: Keeping it on the cloudy side with an isolated shower around, especially North. High: 68