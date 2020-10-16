Glenville State College to hold a virtual 5K

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State College is holding a virtual 5K event, “Race to Pioneer Peak.”

The college announced that participants will log a distance of 3.1 miles (five kilometers), in any location, anytime between Monday, Oct. 26. and Saturday, Oct. 31. Walking or running is permitted.

Participants are encouraged to share photos of their individual experience by using #RaceToPioneerPeek and tagging GSC in their photos on social media. There is no requirement for participants to log their miles.

“We’ve been looking for ways to safely engage with our alumni and friends during the Coronavirus pandemic and this virtual 5K seemed like a fun, socially distant way to do that,” said GSC Director of Alumni Relations Conner Ferguson.

The race package entry fee is $20 and includes a t-shirt, race bib, and a GSC gift. Current Glenville State students may enter for a reduced fee of $10. Refunds and t-shirt exchanges are not available once the registration is received.

Visit www.glenville.edu/alumni/programs/virtual-5k to complete a registration form.

Proceeds from the virtual 5K support the GSC Alumni Student Hardship Fund.

For more information, contact Ferguson at Conner.Ferguson@glenville.edu or call (304) 462-6116.

