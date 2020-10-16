Advertisement

Glenville State College to hold a virtual 5K

GSC Virtual 5K
GSC Virtual 5K(Glenville State College)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State College is holding a virtual 5K event, “Race to Pioneer Peak.”

The college announced that participants will log a distance of 3.1 miles (five kilometers), in any location, anytime between Monday, Oct. 26. and Saturday, Oct. 31. Walking or running is permitted.

Participants are encouraged to share photos of their individual experience by using #RaceToPioneerPeek and tagging GSC in their photos on social media. There is no requirement for participants to log their miles.

“We’ve been looking for ways to safely engage with our alumni and friends during the Coronavirus pandemic and this virtual 5K seemed like a fun, socially distant way to do that,” said GSC Director of Alumni Relations Conner Ferguson.

The race package entry fee is $20 and includes a t-shirt, race bib, and a GSC gift. Current Glenville State students may enter for a reduced fee of $10. Refunds and t-shirt exchanges are not available once the registration is received.

Visit www.glenville.edu/alumni/programs/virtual-5k to complete a registration form.

Proceeds from the virtual 5K support the GSC Alumni Student Hardship Fund.

For more information, contact Ferguson at Conner.Ferguson@glenville.edu or call (304) 462-6116.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Veterans Table” event serves 400 veterans, gave away all packages

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
A local food drive for veterans had an amazing turnout, and it wasn't a shock to organizers.

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Free COVID-19 testing on Oct. 17. and 18. from 10 am to 2 pm in Randolph County.

News

Some fall colors have peaked in WVa, but there’s more ahead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fall foliage has already arrived in some areas of West Virginia, but the show will continue throughout October, a tourism official said.

News

Health officials report 498 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of new cases reported in one day in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 498 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 outbreak at Meadowview Manor Nursing Home in Bridgeport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Another coronavirus outbreak at a local nursing home is expanding.

News

Second Hometown Market to take place in Fairmont on Oct. 31.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A few items at the market: seasonal produce, pottery, hand-made jewelry and stained glass items.

News

Webster County man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor a dozen times

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Charles Cutlip was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl approximately a dozen times.

News

WVDOT closes Huntington offices following stay-at-home advisory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
WVDOT has closed their offices in Huntington following recommendations from Cabell Huntington Health Department about their stay at home advisory.

News

Mon Power working on improvement projects in Marion, Monongalia counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Mon Power recently finished improvement projects in Monongalia County, and they have plans for more projects in our area.

News

Fairmont police search for missing teen

Updated: 7 hours ago
Allison Nahomi Grubb went missing from her foster home on Peacock Lane in Fairmont.