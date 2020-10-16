Health officials report 498 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of new cases reported in one day in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 498 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday. The highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state in one day.

It brings the total count to 19,580.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 395.

The patients were a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 58-year old male from Mingo County, and a 75-year old male from Fayette County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “During this difficult time for our state and nation, we extend our deepest sympathy.”

DHHR officials said 4,915 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 188 patients are currently hospitalized. 70 patients are in ICU, and 31 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (158), Berkeley (1,349), Boone (284), Braxton (31), Brooke (185), Cabell (1,130), Calhoun (32), Clay (51), Doddridge (63), Fayette (705), Gilmer (61), Grant (177), Greenbrier (151), Hampshire (118), Hancock (182), Hardy (101), Harrison (616), Jackson (341), Jefferson (513), Kanawha (3,249), Lewis (64), Lincoln (206), Logan (706), Marion (341), Marshall (238), Mason (157), McDowell (103), Mercer (535), Mineral (201), Mingo (490), Monongalia (2,205), Monroe (184), Morgan (93), Nicholas (170), Ohio (443), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (22), Pocahontas (64), Preston (174), Putnam (767), Raleigh (638), Randolph (368), Ritchie (25), Roane (85), Summers (72), Taylor (158), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (210), Wayne (477), Webster (17), Wetzel (78), Wirt (26), Wood (464), Wyoming (161).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Hancock, Harrison, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 16, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV *Appointment required 304-267-5031

Braxton County, October 16, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, National Guard-Gassaway Armory, 62 John O. Frame Drive, Gassaway, WV

Cabell County, October 16, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 16, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Hancock County, October 16, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Tomlinson Run State Park (by pool), 3391 Veterans Boulevard, New Cumberland, WV

Harrison County, October 16, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (use Jackson Square/Traders Alley entrance)

Marshall County, October 16, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County, October 16, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV

Morgan County, October 16, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV *Appointment required 304-258-1513

Nicholas County, October 16, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WV National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Summersville, WV

Randolph County, October 16, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 16, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 16, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wirt County, October 16, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wirt County Board of Education, 389 Mulberry Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wyoming County, October 16, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Christian Fellowship, Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.