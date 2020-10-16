Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 16, 2020

We Had A Wet Morning, But What Happens When We Clear Out?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers are moving through this morning, thanks to a cold front that is pushing through our region. As the front pushes east and is replaced by high pressure in the west, skies will clear by the mid-afternoon at the latest. Thanks to northerly winds though, highs will be in the low-50s. For tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-30s, well below-average for October. Because of this, we’ll be under a Freeze Watch for all of NCWV, from 2 AM to 10 AM Saturday. This means you’ll want to make sure your plants and outdoor pipes are protected from damage. After a cool morning, we’ll jump up to the upper-50s, and with bright sunshine, you’ll be able to have a nice Saturday. Heading into next week, southerly winds will mean warm air flows into NCWV on Sunday, and then we’ll see highs in the mid-60s, along with some clouds (and even isolated showers), for next week.

Today: Rain showers should push out by the mid-afternoon at the latest, leading to a nice, but cool, afternoon. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds after the rain leaves. High: 53.

Tonight: Northerly winds and clear skies cause temperatures to drop like a stone. Because of this, we’ll be under a Freeze Watch from 2 AM to 10 AM tomorrow morning. Make sure to keep an eye out for, and protect, your plants and outdoor pipes. Low: 32.

Saturday: After the cold spout in the morning, we’ll heat up a bit in the afternoon, and combined with sunny skies, we’ll have a nice Saturday. High: 58.

Sunday: As the high-pressure system pushes eastward, southerly winds will bring warm air into our region. Skies will begin to cloud up, though, so we’ll see partly sunny skies. High: 66.

