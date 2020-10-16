Advertisement

Lewis County has a new CPR machine

LUCAS Device
LUCAS Device(WDTV)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Donors from all across the county pitched in for the EMS to purchase an over $13,000 device to help provide better quality CPR.

“This device has made our ability to operate in the field a whole lot easier for us but more importantly more effective. I refer to it as a rescue force multiplier,” said Chris Starkey, Lewis County Paramedic.

The chest compression device allows the person to continually receive high quality chest compressions without interruption. It’s called a lucas machine and simulates manual chest compressions.

Those compressions can help someone survive a heart attack by sending oxygen to the brain and other vital organs.

"It protects the provider and still be able to do good treatment of the patient during covid-19. it will also increase a better outcome from 1/3 to up to 2/3s,” said James Taylor, Director of Lewis County EMS.

the lucas machine provides 100 compressions per minute that are all 2 inches deep with consistence. That means no human error.

"This does not get fatigued like human do, a battery will last up to possibly about 45 minutes,” said Taylor. Paramedics are able to do CPR in situations where they otherwise couldn’t do so.

“We had a patient on a second story apartment. we had to carry them down a stair chair. otherwise, that patient would not have been getting quality CPR down the steps,” said Starkey.

In Lewis, paramedics run about 30 cardiac arrest calls every year. They now plan to use this technology on every one of them.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State Warner sends cease and desist to opponent over attack ad

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
One of the races that is getting heated is for the Secretary of State position between incumbent Secretary of State Mac Warner (R) and Natalie Tennant (D).

News

Voting is Open for ABB Scarecrows

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Sponsored by the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport, the annual display features more than two dozen creative characters, each with detailed personality.

News

Scarecrow

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Agriculture Commissioner race features showdown between Monongalia County residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Croup
Incumbent Kent Leonhardt (R) faces State Sen. Bob Beach (D) in the race for agriculture commissioner.

Latest News

News

Agriculture Commissioner Race Preview

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican Kent Leonhardt is seeking re-election against Democrat State Senator Bob Beach.

News

W.Va.’s wild boar firearms season opens Oct. 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season, which is open to state residents only, will be open Oct. 24-31.

News

“Veterans Table” event serves 400 veterans, gave away all packages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
A local food drive for veterans had an amazing turnout, and it wasn't a shock to organizers.

News

Glenville State College to hold a virtual 5K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Glenville State College is holding a virtual 5K event, “Race to Pioneer Peak.”

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Free COVID-19 testing on Oct. 17. and 18. from 10 am to 2 pm in Randolph County.

News

Some fall colors have peaked in WVa, but there’s more ahead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fall foliage has already arrived in some areas of West Virginia, but the show will continue throughout October, a tourism official said.