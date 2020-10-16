Lewis County has a new CPR machine

LEWIS, W.Va (WDTV) - Donors from all across the county pitched in for the EMS to purchase an over $13,000 device to help provide better quality CPR.

“This device has made our ability to operate in the field a whole lot easier for us but more importantly more effective. I refer to it as a rescue force multiplier,” said Chris Starkey, Lewis County Paramedic.

The chest compression device allows the person to continually receive high quality chest compressions without interruption. It’s called a lucas machine and simulates manual chest compressions.

Those compressions can help someone survive a heart attack by sending oxygen to the brain and other vital organs.

"It protects the provider and still be able to do good treatment of the patient during covid-19. it will also increase a better outcome from 1/3 to up to 2/3s,” said James Taylor, Director of Lewis County EMS.

the lucas machine provides 100 compressions per minute that are all 2 inches deep with consistence. That means no human error.

"This does not get fatigued like human do, a battery will last up to possibly about 45 minutes,” said Taylor. Paramedics are able to do CPR in situations where they otherwise couldn’t do so.

“We had a patient on a second story apartment. we had to carry them down a stair chair. otherwise, that patient would not have been getting quality CPR down the steps,” said Starkey.

In Lewis, paramedics run about 30 cardiac arrest calls every year. They now plan to use this technology on every one of them.

