Mon Power working on improvement projects in Marion, Monongalia counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power recently finished improvement projects in Monongalia County, and they have plans for more projects in our area.

During storms, sometimes we hear stories of power lines being knocked down, creating power outages across the area, particularly in Marion and Monongalia counties. However, Mon Power has come up with a solution that will prevent these types of instances from happening in the future.

Over the past two months, Mon Power added a new power line in Morgantown, connecting approximately 440 residential customers in the Goshen Road area to an alternate circuit. According to a press release, the project, which included the replacement of more than 40 utility poles, provides a backup power feed that will help keep the lights on for customers if wires or equipment on their regular line are damaged or need taken out of service.

Now, a similar project is coming to Fairmont that will impact about 900 residential customers. A Mon Power spokesman said these projects are important to help lower power outages in certain instances, including severe weather.

“The goal is reduce the number of customers who are impacted by power outages," said Will Boye, a spokesperson for Mon Power. "So once these are both finished, it’s more than 1,300 customers who won’t have to wait for their lines to be repaired during a storm or a downed power line.”

Monongalia and Marion county residents won’t have to worry about power outages as much with these projects in place, but one Harrison County resident 5 News spoke to said that Mon Power should institute similar measures in other counties, especially because of West Virginia’s climate extremes throughout the year.

“The power need is so great around here, especially when it’s summertime and real hot, and then you got the winter time, and winter can be cold or just mild," said Chris Owen, a Clarksburg resident. "So, a lot of times you depend on that electric and power to keep you warm, especially when it snows.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.