Second Hometown Market to take place in Fairmont on Oct. 31.

Fairmont Hometown Market
Fairmont Hometown Market(Main Street Fairmont)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Fairmont and the Fairmont Farmer’s Market announced that they will have their second Hometown Market on Oct. 31. from 10 am to 3 pm.

The market will be at the corner of Adams and Monroe Streets in Fairmont’s historic downtown district.

A few items at the market: seasonal produce, pottery, hand-made jewelry and stained glass items.

“We are excited to partner with the Fairmont Farmer’s Market to bring our last hometown market of the season to downtown Fairmont”, said Tim Liebrecht, Executive Director of Main Street Fairmont. “This COVID-19 compliant event is a great way to discover the friendly city.”

If you are interested in participating in the event, either as a vendor or volunteer, you can contact Main Street Fairmont at: info@mainstreetfairmont.org or visit our website at www.mainstreetfairmont.org.

