Some fall colors have peaked in WVa, but there’s more ahead

WV Fall
WV Fall(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fall foliage has already arrived in some areas of West Virginia, but the show will continue throughout October, a tourism official said.

“Fall color is popping up all over the state,” West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said in a news release. “While some of our higher elevations have peaked, there are still several weeks' worth of leaf peeping ahead in southern West Virginia and the panhandles.”

For the agency’s foliage forecast, visit WVtourism.com/fall.

Areas in north-central and eastern West Virginia will offer the best color this weekend. Those areas have reached 75% to 100% color change, with some of the highest elevations just past peak.

The West Virginia Tourism Office recommends checking the status of individual businesses before traveling. A statewide indoor face covering requirement is in effect. Visitors are encouraged to maintain a safe social distance when traveling.

Share fall photos using #AlmostHeaven to help populate the Tourism Office’s live leaf map.

News

Jefferson Award

Updated: 18 hours ago