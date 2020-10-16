Advertisement

“Veterans Table” event serves 400 veterans, gave away all packages

Mountaineer Food Bank holds a drive for veterans in Clarksburg.
By Kaley Fedko
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mountaineer Food Bank drive for veterans had a such a great turn out, organizers ran out of food an hour early.

“Veterans Table” is a monthly event. On Friday, Mountaineer Food Bank partnered with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center to host the two hour event in Veteran’s Memorial Park.

“All you have to do to be eligible is to be a veteran. You just pull up, get registered, and the volunteers load your vehicle with a box," says Laura Phillips, director of community programs for the food bank.

400 veterans were served, and Phillips said the large turnout has been a trend at the state-wide events.

“Since COVID our program has doubled. Mountaineer Food Banks serves 48 counties. We jumped from 500 to 1,000 across the state. Today we served 400, so that’s doubled since the beginning of the year," says Phillips.

Veterans received “shelf-stable” food packages. In them were pork and oranges.

“It supplements a household’s food supply, and then we always like to provide something fresh as well as a meat component to meet all the components of a healthy diet," adds Phillips.

The 20 volunteers, which were gathered by the Clarksburg VA, comprised of people from Dominion Energy and South Ridge Church.

