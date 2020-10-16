Advertisement

Voting is Open for ABB Scarecrows

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This story is from our partners at Connect Bridgeport and was written by Julie Perine.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - All the T’s have been crossed and I’s dotted. Rather, the finishing touches have been placed on the Main Street scarecrows.

Sponsored by the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport, the annual display features more than two dozen creative characters, each with detailed personality.

The ABB hopes residents and visitors to our city will enjoy meandering the Main Street Corridor and taking in the whimsical sites. While at it, foot travelers and motorists alike should note their favorite and cast a vote on our Connect-Bridgeport poll.

A gallery featuring all scarecrows is below. Votes can be cast at the poll located to the right of this and every Connect-Bridgeport page.

The scarecrow receiving the most votes will be awarded the ABB’s traveling plaque which can be displayed at the business until next year’s contest. Taking the honor in 2019 was Bridgeport Physical Therapy. (See left, bottom photo.)

Heading up this year’s Scarecrow Display - the 10th annual - is Hilary Gonzalez, Real Estate & Closing Manager for Kaufman Realty & Auctions WV. It is her second year to chair the popular fall activity.

“This has been a great experience for me to see the excitement of the participants. I think this event is just all around fun for not only the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport, but the community as well,” she said. “It also gives the small businesses a fun and creative way to advertise.”

Voting starts today, Friday, Oct. 16 and runs through Nov. 1. To vote, you must be a registered user with Connect-Bridgeport. To create an account, simply choose the “Sign Up” tab on the top of the page. Each registered user may cast just one vote.

The winning scarecrow will be announced on Connect-Bridgeport Thurs., Nov. 5 and the plaque will be awarded at a later date.

Scarecrows must be removed by Tues., Nov. 3.

The Associated Businesses of Bridgeport is an active organization which focuses on connecting Bridgeport businesses and building a strong business community. Any Bridgeport business not already a member of the ABB can secure membership by paying $95 annual dues and filling out paperwork. Contact Gonzalez at hilary@kaufmanrealty.com or 304-677-1970.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State Warner sends cease and desist to opponent over attack ad

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
One of the races that is getting heated is for the Secretary of State position between incumbent Secretary of State Mac Warner (R) and Natalie Tennant (D).

News

Lewis County has a new CPR machine

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Donors from all across the county pitched in for the EMS to purchase an over $13,000 device to help provide better quality CPR.

News

Scarecrow

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Agriculture Commissioner race features showdown between Monongalia County residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Croup
Incumbent Kent Leonhardt (R) faces State Sen. Bob Beach (D) in the race for agriculture commissioner.

Latest News

News

Agriculture Commissioner Race Preview

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican Kent Leonhardt is seeking re-election against Democrat State Senator Bob Beach.

News

W.Va.’s wild boar firearms season opens Oct. 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season, which is open to state residents only, will be open Oct. 24-31.

News

“Veterans Table” event serves 400 veterans, gave away all packages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
A local food drive for veterans had an amazing turnout, and it wasn't a shock to organizers.

News

Glenville State College to hold a virtual 5K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Glenville State College is holding a virtual 5K event, “Race to Pioneer Peak.”

News

Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Free COVID-19 testing on Oct. 17. and 18. from 10 am to 2 pm in Randolph County.

News

Some fall colors have peaked in WVa, but there’s more ahead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fall foliage has already arrived in some areas of West Virginia, but the show will continue throughout October, a tourism official said.