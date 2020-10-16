Voting is Open for ABB Scarecrows

This story is from our partners at Connect Bridgeport and was written by Julie Perine.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - All the T’s have been crossed and I’s dotted. Rather, the finishing touches have been placed on the Main Street scarecrows.

Sponsored by the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport, the annual display features more than two dozen creative characters, each with detailed personality.

The ABB hopes residents and visitors to our city will enjoy meandering the Main Street Corridor and taking in the whimsical sites. While at it, foot travelers and motorists alike should note their favorite and cast a vote on our Connect-Bridgeport poll.

A gallery featuring all scarecrows is below.

The scarecrow receiving the most votes will be awarded the ABB’s traveling plaque which can be displayed at the business until next year’s contest. Taking the honor in 2019 was Bridgeport Physical Therapy. (See left, bottom photo.)

Heading up this year’s Scarecrow Display - the 10th annual - is Hilary Gonzalez, Real Estate & Closing Manager for Kaufman Realty & Auctions WV. It is her second year to chair the popular fall activity.

“This has been a great experience for me to see the excitement of the participants. I think this event is just all around fun for not only the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport, but the community as well,” she said. “It also gives the small businesses a fun and creative way to advertise.”

Voting starts today, Friday, Oct. 16 and runs through Nov. 1. To vote, you must be a registered user with Connect-Bridgeport. To create an account, simply choose the “Sign Up” tab on the top of the page. Each registered user may cast just one vote.

The winning scarecrow will be announced on Connect-Bridgeport Thurs., Nov. 5 and the plaque will be awarded at a later date.

Scarecrows must be removed by Tues., Nov. 3.

The Associated Businesses of Bridgeport is an active organization which focuses on connecting Bridgeport businesses and building a strong business community. Any Bridgeport business not already a member of the ABB can secure membership by paying $95 annual dues and filling out paperwork. Contact Gonzalez at hilary@kaufmanrealty.com or 304-677-1970.

