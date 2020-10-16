Advertisement

Webster County man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor a dozen times

Charles Cutlip- Mug
Charles Cutlip- Mug(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Cutlip was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl approximately a dozen times.

During an interview, police say the victim stated that Cutlip put his hands down her pants and under her shirt approximately 12 times.

Officials say that Cutlip admitted to police to assaulting the victim, but that he, “couldn’t remember how many times.”

Cutlip was arrested on Oct. 15., and charged with three counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. He is being held at Central Regional jail.

