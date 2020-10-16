Advertisement

WVDOT closes Huntington offices following stay-at-home advisory

West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Division of Motor Vehicle and Division of Highway office in Huntington are closed due to recommendations released by the Cabell Huntington Health Department Thursday night.

We reached out to the West Virginia Department of Transportation who provided the following comment:

“Secretary White and myself value the health and safety of our employees above all things," said Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston, P.E. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are complying with the guidance issued by the Cabell Huntington Health Department and only essential activities in the area are being conducted today with most of our forces working from home. We have also closed the Division of Motor Vehicles for the day, and all online services remain open.”

