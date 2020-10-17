Advertisement

Department of Education color-coded map: Doddridge falls red, Harrison shoots to green

West Virginia Department of Education Color Coded map as of 10/17
West Virginia Department of Education Color Coded map as of 10/17(WVDE)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Major changes to the West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded map this week as several counties have shifted their color-category.

Doddridge has fallen, after weeks of being orange, into the red category. This means the county will continue remote learning but all extracurricular activities are cancelled.

Upshur continues to remain in the orange category for another week. Randolph county continues to fall closer to red, joining Upshur in the orange category this week. This means remote learning is required and extracurriculars are limited to conditioning only.

Gilmer county made the most drastic drop this week, as the county falls to gold. This means in-person learning is still available to students, but sports are limited to in-county games or between other gold counties.

More than double the amount of counties are now yellow than were last week. 17 counties are in the warning zone with Barbour, Ritchie and Webster falling from green.

Harrison county made the most dramatic leap this week. They now fall in the green category alongside Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor and Tucker counties.

The next map is expected at 5 p.m. next Sunday.

