Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 8

21 games will not be played in state this week
High School Football
High School Football(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight high school football games in North Central West Virginia and 21 around the state have been canceled this week as a result of Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map release.

The canceled games and rescheduled games are listed below.

Canceled games

Doddridge County at Roane County

Frankfort at Elkins

Trinity at Tygarts Valley

East Fairmont at Berkeley Springs

Ritchie County at Wirt County

Bridgeport at Buckhannon-Upshur

Morgantown at John Marshall

Gilmer County at Tucker County

Rescheduled games

Hampshire at East Fairmont - Friday 7 p.m.

Linsly at Morgantown - Friday 7 p.m.

Ritchie County at Roane County - Friday 7:30 p.m.

