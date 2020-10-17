Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled in Week 8
21 games will not be played in state this week
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight high school football games in North Central West Virginia and 21 around the state have been canceled this week as a result of Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map release.
The canceled games and rescheduled games are listed below.
Canceled games
Doddridge County at Roane County
Frankfort at Elkins
Trinity at Tygarts Valley
East Fairmont at Berkeley Springs
Ritchie County at Wirt County
Bridgeport at Buckhannon-Upshur
Morgantown at John Marshall
Gilmer County at Tucker County
Rescheduled games
Hampshire at East Fairmont - Friday 7 p.m.
Linsly at Morgantown - Friday 7 p.m.
Ritchie County at Roane County - Friday 7:30 p.m.
