Advertisement

Justice appoints new director of Office of Drug Control

Governor Jim Justice at his Friday coronavirus briefing.
Governor Jim Justice at his Friday coronavirus briefing.(STEVEN ROTSCH | Office of the Governor)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a new director to oversee West Virginia’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Justice on Friday appointed Matthew Christiansen to replace Bob Hansen, who announced he was retiring earlier this week. Christiansen practices primary care and addiction medicine at Marshall Health and PROACT, he is also an associate professor at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Hansen had been the agency’s director since December 2018, making him the third person to oversee the office since it was created by the Legislature in 2017.

“West Virginia’s drug crisis has not taken a break even though we are experiencing a worldwide pandemic,” Justice said in a statement. “Luckily, Dr. Christiansen is familiar with West Virginia’s issues and has worked closely with Bob Hansen. I think he’ll step into the job with one-foot running.”

According to a news release, Christiansen’s appointment is effective immediately and he will transition into the position over the next month.

The Office of Drug Control Policy has reported that the state has seen an increase this year in the number of emergency calls and emergency room visits involving drug overdoses. However, information on fatal overdoses for 2020 won’t be available until next year.

Latest News

News

Department of Education color-coded map: Doddridge falls red, Harrison shoots to green

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Major changes to the West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded map this week as several counties have shifted their color-category.

News

West Virginia sees surge in flu activity early in flu season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The CDC reports the Mountain State has jumped from minimal to moderate flu activity this week, joining Iowa as the only other state above minimal in the country.

News

Secretary of State reports over 85,000 ballots cast in West Virginia early voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
This marks nearly 6-times the number of mail-in ballots returned in the 2016 election and over 4-times the total number of mail-in ballots requested in 2016.

News

DHHR: 221 new cases, three COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
These new numbers bring the total number of cases to 19,801 known persons infected, and 399 deaths since reporting began.

Latest News

News

Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt Full Interview

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Sen. Bob Beach full interview

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

No. 7 WVU Outlasts Baylor, 2-1

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

House Call: Your Medicine. Their Drugs.

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Veterans Table Clarksburg event

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

The ‘Season of Giving’ to look different this year for organizations

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
With Thanksgiving just shy of 40 days away and Christmas only 70, the season of giving is here and many organizations are saying it began earlier this year due to COVID-19, so now the pandemic is bringing changes to the usual jolly season.