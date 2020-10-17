Kansas’ Miles Will Not Coach Saturday at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Kansas head coach Les Miles will not coach Saturday at WVU and will not travel due to precautionary reasons.

Kansas confirmed on Oct. 8 that Miles tested positive for COVID-19. However, he recently completed the 10-day isolation period and was cleared to travel.

KU assistant coach Josh Eargle will be the interim head coach when the Mountaineers host the Jayhawks.

