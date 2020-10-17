No. 7 WVU Outlasts Baylor, 2-1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 WVU women’s soccer downed Baylor, 2-1 Friday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

Alina Stahl scored in the 35th minute and Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel netted her team-leading fourth goal of the season in the 67th minute to lift the Mountaineers to victory. Elizabeth Kooiman scored for the Bears in the 84th minute.

With the victory, West Virginia improves to 5-1 overall. The Mountaineers will be back in action next Friday Oct. 23 at Oklahoma. Kickoff in Norman, Okla. is set for 8 p.m.

