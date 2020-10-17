Secretary of State reports over 85,000 ballots cast in West Virginia early voting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Election day is 17 days away and according to reporting by the West Virginia Secretary of State, 85,077 ballots have been returned to county clerks. This is 63% of the early voting ballots sent to West Virginians.

This marks nearly 6-times the number of mail-in ballots returned in the 2016 election and over 4-times the total number of mail-in ballots requested in 2016. 18,495 ballots were sent out in the last presidential election, 14,921 were returned.

The reporting signals another state in the national trend of early voting as coronavirus concerns and easing of absentee ballot restrictions have led many to choose the mail-in option this election.

In-person early voting begins Wednesday, October 21st.

Below are by-county early voting information for counties in the North-Central area as of 10/17:

Barbour - 1183 ballots requested, 763 ballots returned - 65% response rate

Doddridge - 419 ballots requested, 279 ballots returned - 67% response rate

Gilmer - 350 ballots requested, 237 ballots returned - 68% response rate

Harrison - 6276 ballots requested, 4200 ballots returned - 67% response rate

Lewis - 996 ballots requested, 707 ballots returned - 71% response rate

Marion - 4711 ballots requested, 2605 ballots returned - 55% response rate

Monongalia - 9479 ballots requested, 5892 ballots returned - 62% response rate

Preston - 1741 ballots requested, 1141 ballots returned - 66% response rate

Randolph - 1906 ballots requested, 1339 ballots returned - 70% response rate

Taylor - 1164 ballots requested, 771 ballots returned - 66% response rate

Tucker - 532 ballots requested, 374 ballots returned - 70% response rate

Upshur - 1584 ballots requested, 1096 ballots returned - 69% response rate

Webster - 378 ballots requested, 251 ballots returned - 66% response rate

