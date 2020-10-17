Sunday Outlook | October 16th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We won’t be as cold tonight, so don’t exactly expect a freeze warning this evening, unlike yesterday evening. Speaking of, there will not be any more such advisories issued by our NWS offices in Charleston & Pittsburgh, respectively until the Spring 2021 growing season’s kickoff in March.

With that said, Sunday will feature more cloud cover later in the day after starting off on the sunny side, and as a frontal boundary approaches, we’ll be in the mid-60s before our next chances of rain along the aforementioned boundary on Monday. Here’s a full breakdown.

Tonight: Mainly clear but not necessarily as chilly. Low: 40

Sunday: Sunshine earlier giving way to clouds late as a cold front arrives from the west. May see a shower late in the day. High: 64

Sunday Night: Milder evening but also mostly cloudy with showers arriving overnight. Low: 50

Monday: Mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers, as a frontal boundary slows to our west. High: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers to the west as frontal boundary stalls. High: 68