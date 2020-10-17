Advertisement

Sunday Outlook | October 16th 2020

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We won’t be as cold tonight, so don’t exactly expect a freeze warning this evening, unlike yesterday evening. Speaking of, there will not be any more such advisories issued by our NWS offices in Charleston & Pittsburgh, respectively until the Spring 2021 growing season’s kickoff in March.

With that said, Sunday will feature more cloud cover later in the day after starting off on the sunny side, and as a frontal boundary approaches, we’ll be in the mid-60s before our next chances of rain along the aforementioned boundary on Monday. Here’s a full breakdown.

Tonight: Mainly clear but not necessarily as chilly. Low: 40

Sunday: Sunshine earlier giving way to clouds late as a cold front arrives from the west. May see a shower late in the day. High: 64

Sunday Night: Milder evening but also mostly cloudy with showers arriving overnight. Low: 50

Monday: Mainly cloudy with a few scattered showers, as a frontal boundary slows to our west. High: 62

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers to the west as frontal boundary stalls. High: 68

Latest News

News

Jordan Darensbourg's 6 PM Forecast

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Forecast

Weekend Outlook | October 16th 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Cold and crisp tonight with clear skies and frost likely forming overnight. Freeze warning into Saturday morning.

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 16, 2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
Rain showers are rolling through NCWV this morning, but what will happen once they leave? Find out what happens right here!

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | October 15th 2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Some light rain to get through tonight and early tomorrow then dealing with a quick drop in temperatures to kick off our third weekend of October

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast October 15th 2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 15, 2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's been a nice, clear morning, but pretty soon, we'll be dealing with clouds and rain! Find out when and why right here!

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | October 14th 2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
A beautiful day for NCWV! Clouds increase for Thursday and winds pick up ahead of a frontal boundary that will deliver rain late into Friday.

Forecast

11 PM Forecast October 14th 2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's Evening Forecast 10 14 2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 14, 2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be awesome today, but these nice conditions won't last forever. Find out when we might see rain coming right here!