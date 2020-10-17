Advertisement

U.S. Attorneys announce nearly $9-million in grants to fight addiction crisis

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Attorneys Bill Powell and Mike Stuart announced, in a release Saturday, that the Department of Justice awarded $8,902,765 in grants to “fight drug abuse and addiction” in the Northern District of West Virginia.

“The addiction crisis has taken an enormous toll on America’s families and communities, eroding public health, threatening public safety and claiming tens of thousands of lives year after year,” said Attorney General William P. Barr in a statement. “Through comprehensive measures taken by this administration, we have been able to curtail the opioid epidemic, but new and powerful drugs are presenting exceptional challenges that we must be prepared to meet. The Justice Department’s substantial investments in enforcement, response, and treatment will help us overcome these challenges and work towards freeing Americans from abuse and addiction.”

The money will be dispersed across four agencies in West Virginia:

  • West Virginia Justice and Community Services - $6,223,284
  • West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals - $1,349,953
  • United Way of the River Cities - $690,553
  • Legal Aide of West Virginia - $638,975

“West Virginia is ground zero for battling this crisis. With the highest overdose death rate per capita nationally for several years in a row, it’s vital that those in the mountain state working to combat this epidemic have the tools they need to help bring those numbers down and save lives. This funding will assist in that fight,” said Powell.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some fall colors have peaked in WVa, but there’s more ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fall foliage has already arrived in some areas of West Virginia, but the show will continue throughout October, a tourism official said.

News

Jordan Darensbourg's 6 PM Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

WDTV

Monongalia County residents organize walk for pregnant woman battling breast cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The Westover community came together for a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of a local woman.

News

Department of Education color-coded map: Doddridge falls red, Harrison shoots to green

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Major changes to the West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded map this week as several counties have shifted their color-category.

Latest News

News

Justice appoints new director of Office of Drug Control

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Justice on Friday appointed Matthew Christiansen to replace Bob Hansen, who announced he was retiring earlier this week. Christiansen practices primary care and addiction medicine at Marshall Health and PROACT, he is also an associate professor at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

News

West Virginia sees surge in flu activity early in flu season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The CDC reports the Mountain State has jumped from minimal to moderate flu activity this week, joining Iowa as the only other state above minimal in the country.

News

Secretary of State reports over 85,000 ballots cast in West Virginia early voting

Updated: 6 hours ago
This marks nearly 6-times the number of mail-in ballots returned in the 2016 election and over 4-times the total number of mail-in ballots requested in 2016.

News

DHHR: 221 new cases, three COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
These new numbers bring the total number of cases to 19,801 known persons infected, and 399 deaths since reporting began.

News

Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt Full Interview

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Sen. Bob Beach full interview

Updated: 9 hours ago