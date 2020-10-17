U.S. Attorneys announce nearly $9-million in grants to fight addiction crisis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Attorneys Bill Powell and Mike Stuart announced, in a release Saturday, that the Department of Justice awarded $8,902,765 in grants to “fight drug abuse and addiction” in the Northern District of West Virginia.

“The addiction crisis has taken an enormous toll on America’s families and communities, eroding public health, threatening public safety and claiming tens of thousands of lives year after year,” said Attorney General William P. Barr in a statement. “Through comprehensive measures taken by this administration, we have been able to curtail the opioid epidemic, but new and powerful drugs are presenting exceptional challenges that we must be prepared to meet. The Justice Department’s substantial investments in enforcement, response, and treatment will help us overcome these challenges and work towards freeing Americans from abuse and addiction.”

The money will be dispersed across four agencies in West Virginia:

West Virginia Justice and Community Services - $6,223,284

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals - $1,349,953

United Way of the River Cities - $690,553

Legal Aide of West Virginia - $638,975

“West Virginia is ground zero for battling this crisis. With the highest overdose death rate per capita nationally for several years in a row, it’s vital that those in the mountain state working to combat this epidemic have the tools they need to help bring those numbers down and save lives. This funding will assist in that fight,” said Powell.

