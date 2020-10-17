Advertisement

Week 7 of the 5th Quarter

Check out highlights from week 7 of the high school football season
week 7
week 7(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:07 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 7 of the high school football season is in the books. Check out highlights from this week’s games below.

Cameron at Clay-Battelle

Morgantown at Parkersburg South

North Marion at Lewis County

Tolsia at East Fairmont

Hundred at Tucker County

Valley Wetzel at Trinity

Tyler Consolidated at Williamstown

Wheeling Park at University

Calhoun County at Gilmer County

Ritchie County at Webster County

