West Virginia sees surge in flu activity early in flu season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is just one of two states seeing a surge in influenza cases in the United States according to weekly reporting by the Center for Disease Control.

The state has jumped from minimal flu activity to moderate flu activity this week, joining Iowa as the only other state above minimal.

This reporting marks a break from tradition as West Virginia is historically hit less hard by flu season than surrounding states like Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Health experts recommend West Virginians get their flu vaccine early and to keep healthy practices in mind during their daily lives.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.