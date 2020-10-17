Advertisement

West Virginia sees surge in flu activity early in flu season

The CDC's influenza map, current as of 10/10
The CDC's influenza map, current as of 10/10(Center for Disease Control)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is just one of two states seeing a surge in influenza cases in the United States according to weekly reporting by the Center for Disease Control.

The state has jumped from minimal flu activity to moderate flu activity this week, joining Iowa as the only other state above minimal.

This reporting marks a break from tradition as West Virginia is historically hit less hard by flu season than surrounding states like Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Health experts recommend West Virginians get their flu vaccine early and to keep healthy practices in mind during their daily lives.

