Charlene Rae “Char” (Haller) Boylen, age 65 of Etters, PA passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, October 15, 2020 after her strong will to live and her everlasting faith in God while dealing with her health and breathing condition throughout the past 16 years. She was a loving wife, and mother to her three children, a caring grandmother to her six grandchildren and a great friend to many. She has left this world and is now in Heaven, breathing freely while dancing, singing and rejoicing in the presence of our Heavenly Father along with her Mother, other family and friends already gone before her. She will be sadly missed by all until we meet again. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord”.Charlene was born May 23, 1955 in Grafton, WV a daughter of the late Harold H. “Junie” Haller, Jr. And Mary L. (Ballard) Haller.She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, James Daniel “Dan” Boylen ; three children, Chanae Miller and husband Matthew of Dallastown, PA, Monica Malone of Etters, PA, and Ryan Malone of York, PA; two granddaughters, Hali Mattox and Elara Miller; four grandsons, Fox Miller, Derick Mattox, Tyler Malone, and Riley Malone; two sisters, Debbie Sigley and husband Paul of Grafton and Marlene Barrow and husband Wayne of Fairmont; one brother, James Haller and wife Tina of Independence (Oak Grove Community); also survived by several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Haller.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Tuesday, October 20th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on at 12:00 noon. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with Pastor Steven A. Edwards officiating.Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton.CDC guidelines will be followed by wearing masks and social distancing.Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

