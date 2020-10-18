Advertisement

DHHR: West Virginia surpasses 20,000 total coronavirus cases

The WV DHHR Dashboard as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 18th.
The WV DHHR Dashboard as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 18th.(WVDHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Less than a month after West Virginia marked 15,000 total cases of coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources mark another grizzly milestone; over 20,000 total known cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This comes as apart of Sunday’s COVID-19 report. 280 new cases were reported bringing the total to 20,081 and current active cases to 4,940 in the state.

For the first time this month there were 0 deaths reported in connection to coronavirus, meaning the death total remains steady at 399.

Below is a breakdown of cases by county:

Barbour (163), Berkeley (1,390), Boone (292), Braxton (37), Brooke (194), Cabell (1,190), Calhoun (32), Clay (55), Doddridge (65), Fayette (716), Gilmer (62), Grant (178), Greenbrier (156), Hampshire (119), Hancock (191), Hardy (101), Harrison (623), Jackson (348), Jefferson (521), Kanawha (3,320), Lewis (65), Lincoln (212), Logan (707), Marion (355), Marshall (245), Mason (166), McDowell (105), Mercer (568), Mineral (202), Mingo (502), Monongalia (2,224), Monroe (194), Morgan (98), Nicholas (173), Ohio (455), Pendleton (68), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (63), Preston (174), Putnam (782), Raleigh (660), Randolph (375), Ritchie (25), Roane (86), Summers (77), Taylor (160), Tucker (52), Tyler (24), Upshur (222), Wayne (487), Webster (19), Wetzel (81), Wirt (28), Wood (479), Wyoming (172).

Today, free testing in our area will be held at:

  • Doddridge County, October 18, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV
  • Gilmer County, October 18, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Sue Morris Sports Complex, 1294 North Lewis Street, Glenville, WV
  • Randolph County, October 18, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV
  • Upshur County, October 18, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Testing will be held in Upshur on Monday as well from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

