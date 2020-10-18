DNR: Trout stocking begins October 19th

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources announced that the Fall trout stocking season will kick off October 19th this year.

In an announcement Saturday, DNR officials also say two additional state park lakes will be added to the stocking schedule. 39 lakes and streams will be stocked including: Pendleton Lake at Blackwater Falls State Park and Pipestem Lake at Pipestem Resort State Park. Cacapon Lake, Coopers Rock Lake, Seneca Lake and Watoga Lake.

DNR staff recommend you buy your fishing license and trout stamp ahead of stocking season. You can find more information on how to do so at www.wvdnr.gov or www.wvfish.com

