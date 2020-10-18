Advertisement

DNR: Trout stocking begins October 19th

Cutthroat trout
Cutthroat trout(Wyoming Game and Fish)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources announced that the Fall trout stocking season will kick off October 19th this year.

In an announcement Saturday, DNR officials also say two additional state park lakes will be added to the stocking schedule. 39 lakes and streams will be stocked including: Pendleton Lake at Blackwater Falls State Park and Pipestem Lake at Pipestem Resort State Park. Cacapon Lake, Coopers Rock Lake, Seneca Lake and Watoga Lake.

DNR staff recommend you buy your fishing license and trout stamp ahead of stocking season. You can find more information on how to do so at www.wvdnr.gov or www.wvfish.com

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHHR: West Virginia surpasses 20,000 total coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Less than a month after West Virginia marked 15,000 total cases of coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources mark another grizzly milestone; over 20,000 total known cases of COVID-19 in the state.

News

Three Counties Halted for Postseason Play

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Eight Local High School Football Games Canceled

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

WVU Powers Past Kansas, 38-17

Updated: 14 hours ago

Latest News

News

U.S. Attorneys announce nearly $9-million in grants to fight addiction crisis

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
U.S. Attorneys Bill Powell and Mike Stuart announced, in a release Saturday, that the Department of Justice awarded $8,902,765 in grants to “fight drug abuse and addiction” in the Northern District of West Virginia.

News

Some fall colors have peaked in WVa, but there’s more ahead

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fall foliage has already arrived in some areas of West Virginia, but the show will continue throughout October, a tourism official said.

News

Jordan Darensbourg's 6 PM Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago

WDTV

Monongalia County residents organize walk for pregnant woman battling breast cancer

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The Westover community came together for a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of a local woman.

News

Department of Education color-coded map: Doddridge falls red, Harrison shoots to green

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Major changes to the West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded map this week as several counties have shifted their color-category.

News

“Trump Train” rolls through the Mid-Ohio Valley

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Supporters of President Donald Trump parade through the MOV.