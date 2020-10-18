Doddridge, Randolph and Upshur Counties Halted for Postseason Play
DHHR color-coded map release shuts down four high schools for playoffs
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With Doddridge County in red and Randolph and Upshur counties in orange on Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map, four local high schools will not be allowed to have its fall sports teams compete in the playoffs this week.
Doddridge County, Buckhannon-Upshur, Elkins and Tygarts Valley currently have their sports halted for competition.
One of those teams is Doddridge County cross country. Superintendent Adam Cheeseman posted a statement on Twitter Saturday saying, “I have raised my concerns and advocated for our students at each level of state bureaucracy in an attempt to find a solution.”
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.